Shapps defends Sunak’s position on energy bills VAT cut

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Rishi Sunak’s position on energy bills, saying that a VAT cut will “bring £160 directly to people in their pockets”, and that it “won’t be” inflationary.

Supporters of Mr Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss say his pledge to scrap VAT on energy bills is a “screeching U-turn”, given that he has not promised any tax cuts so far during the leadership contest.

Report by Jonesia.

