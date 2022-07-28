Sunak: I'm the underdog but the best person to beat Starmer

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said he is the "best person" to beat Labour's Keir Starmer at the next general election, though admitted to being the "underdog" in the race for Number 10.

The former Chancellor attacked his rival Liz Truss's economic promises, saying they will put "tens of billions of pounds on the country's credit card" and leave "our kids and grandkids to pick up the tab".

Report by Buseld.

