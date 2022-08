‘No complacency’ in Truss’ leadership campaign, says Coffey

Work and Pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey says there is “no complacency” in Liz Truss’ leadership campaign team.

The foreign secretary has received endorsements from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and former leadership contender Tom Tugendhat in recent days, whilst the latest polls still put Ms Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race to become prime minister.

Report by Jonesia.

