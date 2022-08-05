China launches missiles into Taiwan strait after Pelosi visit

Footage shows China launching missiles in military drills into the Taiwan strait.
Beijing confirmed military drills had started in six areas encircling Taiwan.
Amid heightened tensions following the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, the communist Chinese regime on Thursday..
China conducted "precision missile strikes" Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised..