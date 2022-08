Activists storm Liz Truss hustings

A group of protesters have interrupted Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss' speech during a hustings event in Eastbourne, where they were heard shouting "shame on you" and "Green New Deal".

The Foreign Secretary described them as "infiltrators" and vowed to ensure "militant activists" could not disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn