5 Fun Facts for International Beer Day

1.

, The beer can debuted in 1933.

The first beer was canned in Newark, New Jersey, by Krueger Brewing Co.

The Krueger Special Beer had only a 3.2% ABV because that was the legal limit at the time.

2.

, North Dakota consumes more beer than any other state.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, residents of North Dakota drank an average of 43.6 gallons of beer in 2013.

New Hampshire and Montana came in second and third place.

.

3.

, Yuengling is America's largest craft brewery.

This East Coast brewery has been keeping beer drinkers satisfied since 1829.

Boston Beer, Sierra Nevada, New Belgium and Gambrinus round out the top 5.

4.

, Schlitz created the brown bottle.

The Milwaukee brand created the brown bottle in 1911.

This was in order to block the light so your beer stays as fresh as possible.

.

5, 7.3 million liters of beer are served at Oktoberfest.

In 2015, Germans and tourists from around the world drank that much during the celebration.

.

Cheers!