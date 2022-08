BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi booked for assaulting female co-resident in Noida | Oneindia news *News

A BJP leader, Shrikant Tyagi, was recently booked by the noida police for allegedly abusing and later assaulting a woman, who is said to be a co-resident of the leader.

Shrikant Tyagi, who identifies himself on social media as a national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, allegedly manhandled the woman following a spat inside a housing society.

#BJP #ShrikantTyagi #ViralVideo