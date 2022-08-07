China targets Pelosi and her family with sanctions

China's Foreign Ministry announced new countermeasures against Washington, including the suspension of climate talks, in response to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, hours after it announced sanctions against the US House speaker.
