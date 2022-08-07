Zaporizhzhia: Worker wounded in new Russian shelling at nuclear plant, says Ukraine

A worker was injured and radiation equipment damaged in Russian shelling on Saturday night, Ukrainian officials claim.
Earlier the IAEA warned of "disaster" at the plant.
Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said on Sunday that a worker was wounded when Russian forces again shelled the..
Moscow and Kyiv on Friday accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which was taken over by Russian forces in..
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday and a city close to the..