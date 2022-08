Liz Truss: We need economic growth to help cost-of-living

Liz Truss says she is focussed on "growing the economy" to encourage investment in UK business and "put more money in people's pockets" to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Tory leadership candidate says she will not reveal her September budget, but that her plans include introducing a temporary moratorium on the energy levy and reversing the national insurance rise.

Report by Brooksl.

