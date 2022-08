Roquan Smith REQUESTS A TRADE: Chicago Bears NOW

Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade after the two sides failed to reach a contract extension.

The Chicago Bears news comes as a shock to Bears fans as Roquan Smith has been a staple of this Bears defense.

Will new Bears GM Ryan Poles honor Smith’s trade request?

