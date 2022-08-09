Ben Wallace: Truss' tax cut will help vulnerable quickest

Ben Wallace says Liz Truss' plan to cut taxes, which Dominic Raab has dubbed "political suicide", is the "quickest way" to get money into people's pockets and is "the right way" to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The defence secretary claims neither Rishi Sunak nor the Labour party are "offering a solution" to the "significant rises" in gas and energy bills, which is expected to hit vulnerable households hardest this winter.

Report by Brooksl.

