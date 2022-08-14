75th Independence day: Counter-drone system deployed on Red Fort, Watch | Oneindia News *News
To tackle small drones that could pose a threat to security during the 75th Independence Day celebration, a counter-drone system developed by the DRDO has been deployed at the Red Fort.

