75th Independence day: Counter-drone system deployed on Red Fort, Watch | Oneindia News *News

To tackle small drones that could pose a threat to security during the 75th Independence Day celebration, a counter-drone system developed by the DRDO has been deployed at the Red Fort.
India is all set to celebrate 75th year of its Independence, popularly being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As a part of..