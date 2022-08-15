Independence Day 2022: Is this the 75th or the 76th Independence Day ? | Oneindia news *News

While the celebrations of Independence Day have begun in the country with the hoisting of the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and the key address delivered by the PM in the morning, a simple question has left the people confused.

We are once again confronted with a math-related conundrum amidst all the celebrations just like every year.

But with the announcement of the beginning of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav last year and the countdown of 75 weeks which followed has left the netizens wondering whether India is celebrating its 75th or 76th Independence Day?

