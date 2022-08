Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: New Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations | Oneindia news *News

The country is all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day tomorrow, the celebrations for which have already began with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Freedom marches, Silent Marches and more.

New Delhi, the country's capital, is all ready and has geared up for the celebrations this year.

Proper security and surveillance arrangements have been made to look for and thereby avert any untoward incidents.

