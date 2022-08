New Delhi: Independence Day celebrations begin at the Red Fort | Oneindia news *News

The celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day began at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag for the 9th time in a row and also delivered a customary key address on the auspicious occasion from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

