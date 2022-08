Vladimir Putin to give 'Mother Heroine' award to women who have 10 children | Oneindia News*News

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women to have 10 or more children to restore the country’s demographic crisis that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

