Donald Trump Responds to Being Subpoenaed , by January 6 Committee.

13, the House Select Committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify regarding the attacks that occurred at the Capitol on Jan.

6, 2021.

He must be accountable.

He is required to answer for his actions.

He’s required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy.

Bennie Thompson (D-Miss), via statement.

He’s required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power, Rep.

Bennie Thompson (D-Miss), via statement.

The former president immediately took to Truth Social to make his opinions known about being subpoenaed to testify.

The next day, Trump posted a link to a Fox News story alleging that the former president "loves the idea of testifying" before the committee.

A source told Fox News that if he showed up to testify, Trump would , "talk about how corrupt the election was, how corrupt the committee was, and how Nancy Pelosi did not call up the National Guard that Trump strongly recommended for her to do three days earlier on January 3, 2021.".

They were derelict in their duty.

I gave them the authorization and the recommendation to call up the National Guard, Donald Trump, to Fox News Digital