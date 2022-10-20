UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

NBC News reports that after only six weeks in office, Truss resigned on Oct.

20.

.

That makes her Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever.

I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, via statement.

I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, via statement.

I will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen, Liz Truss, via statement.

Kwasi Kwarteng, her finance minister, was fired just last week.

Their "mini-budget" sent the U.K. into a political and economic tailspin.

.

NBC News reports that despite nearly all of the controversial policies having since been reversed by Kwarteng's successor, Jeremy Hunt, Britain is still dealing with the fallout.

A leadership election is expected to take place over the next week.

Whoever is selected will become Britain's fifth prime minister since the country decided to leave the EU