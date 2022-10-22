Steve Bannon, former Donald Trump aide, sentenced to 4 months in prison | Oneindia News*News
On Friday, Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

