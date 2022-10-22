Steve Bannon, former Donald Trump aide, sentenced to 4 months in prison | Oneindia News*News

On Friday, Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
#SteveBannon #DonaldTrump #USCapitolRiots
On Friday, Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
#SteveBannon #DonaldTrump #USCapitolRiots
Steve Bannon, former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6..
Steve Bannon Sentenced , to 4 Months in Prison.
NPR reports that the former Trump adviser has been issued a $6,500 fine in..