China's Xi Jinping wins third term as leader of ruling Communist Party

Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has used the party congress to increase his dominance and promote allies in what many believe has turned into a rule for life.
Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has used the party congress to increase his dominance and promote allies in what many believe has turned into a rule for life.
Beijing (AFP) Oct 23, 2022
Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China's leader on Sunday and filled his inner..
Xi Jinping has been named to a historic third term as head of the ruling Communist Party, in a break with tradition.