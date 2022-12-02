Elon Musk Suspends Ye’s Twitter Account for Posting Swastika

CNBC reports that following Kanye West's interview with Alex Jones in which he declared his love for Nazis and admiration for Hitler, .

The controversial rapper took to Twitter to post a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David.

As a result, Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," suspended his account for inciting violence.

'The Independent' reports that West messaged Musk on Truth Social, asking "Who made you the judge?".

Musk reportedly replied, "FAFO." (F*** Around and Find Out.).

West was also suspended from the platform in October for making antisemitic comments.

CNBC reports that social media company Parler also revealed that its deal with West has been terminated.

This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.

Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community, Spokesperson for parent company Parlement Technologies, via statement.

Adidas also recently ended its partnership with West, while numerous other brands have distanced themselves from the rapper as well.

Despite the growing backlash against West, he still intends to run for the nation's highest office in 2024.