Labour says public 'won't forgive' govt as NHS strikes loom

The shadow minister for public health says the government may never be forgiven for its "gross negligence" in its handling of the proposed NHS strike action.

Andrew Gwynne says strikes are the "last thing" patients need, as many will be "unable to get treatment on time", with the government "refusing to negotiate" over pay, It comes as members of the Royal College of Nursing prepare their first nationwide walkout in the union's 106-year history.

Report by Brooksl.

