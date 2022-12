Nurses in England, Wales hold biggest strike in NHS history | Oneindia News *International

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have begun the biggest strike in their union’s history, after the health secretary refused to discuss pay in talks intended to avert the action.

It means that up to 100,000 nurses will walk out today i.e.

On 15th December, with a further day of strike action planned for Tuesday 20th December.

