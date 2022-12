Showing Up Movie

Showing Up Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A sculptor (Michelle Williams) preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends, in Kelly Reichardt's vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft.

Directed by Kelly Reichardt starring Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, Andre Benjamin, James Le Gros, Judd Hirsch release date Coming Soon