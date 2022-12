Ukraine claims Russia is preparing 200,000 fresh troops to attack Kyiv | Oneindia News*News

After Russia said there would be no Christmas ceasefire, the Ukrainian military has claimed that Moscow is preparing for a long drill.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces claimed that Russia may bombard Kyiv with missiles in the early months of next year.

AP reported that on Thursday the European Union said it approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

