Massive Winter Storm Disrupts Delivery and Travel Services in the US

CNN reports that people waiting for last-minute holiday gifts to arrive on time may be out of luck.

A massive winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting Amazon, the U.S. Post Office, UPS and FedEx's delivery services.

FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States, FedEx statement, via CNN.

FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability, FedEx statement, via CNN.

FedEx said that packages scheduled to be delivered on December 23 or 24 may be delayed.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, 89 post offices have been temporarily closed due to the storm.

53 post offices were closed in South Dakota, 20 in North Dakota, six in Nebraska and five in Minnesota and Iowa.

Amazon also announced that it would be closing certain facilities due to the storm , "out of an abundance of caution.".

We’ll continue monitoring weather patterns and will reopen sites and resume operations when it’s safe to do so, Amazon statement, via CNN.

Amid the busy holiday travel week, the storm has also impacted passenger flights and other forms of transportation.

According to tracking service FlightAware, over 3,000 passenger flights scheduled for December 23 have already been canceled.