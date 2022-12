Russia-Ukraine War: Kherson hit by deadly shelling, 10 dead | Oneindia News *International

At least 10 people have been killed and almost 58 have been injured in Russian air strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces recently recaptured.

Kyiv has condemned the strike as wanton killing for pleasure as the deadly attack has left bloodied corpses on the road.

