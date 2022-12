Twitter Files Christmas Eve Drop Lets You Know the CIA is Looking Through Your Stuff!

A Christmas Eve Gift in the form of information hit Twitter, care of Matt Taibbi.

What was in this drop of the Twitter Files?

Information that the FBI wasn't the only cook in the censorship kitchen, but it was also populated by other figures in the FITF (Federal Information Task Force), including the CIA.

What were they doing?

Promoting or censoring pro Venezuelan/Russian/Cuban accounts, under suspicion of being bot accounts.