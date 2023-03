Bill Gates behind Covid-19 outbreak? Microsoft co-founder breaks silence | Oneindia News

Since Covid began, various conspiracy theories came to the fore, people were quick to form many theories about what caused the virus to spread so rapidly.

The theory that took the people by surprise the most was the notion that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was the mastermind behind the coronavirus.

The Microsoft co-founder has finally broken his silence on the circulating theories and the allegations against him.

