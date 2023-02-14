White House Announces Investigation of Recent 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

On February 14, the Biden administration announced that it is forming an interagency group to address a recent string of "unidentified aerial phenomena" over the U.S. The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis, and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks, John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, via CBS.

Every element of the government will redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events, John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, via CBS.

On February 4, the U.S. shot down what it claimed was a Chinese spy balloon after tracking it across the country.

Since then, three other objects have been shot down - two over U.S. airspace and another one over Canada, which was also shot down by the U.S. .

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. is still determining the nature and origin of the objects.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is "no indication" that the objects are of an extraterrestrial origin.

I don't think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these crafts, John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, via CBS.

However, on February 13, Air Force General Glen VanHerck said that authorities will "continue to assess" the situation, when asked if extraterrestrials had been ruled out.

CBS reports that the general told reporters at the time, , "I haven't ruled anything out at this point."