Decision to Rewrite Roald Dahl's Books Met With Widespread Criticism

'The New York Times' reports that new editions of Roald Dahl's work, including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda," have been re-written to be less offensive.

In 2020, a review of the author's work began, thirty years after Dahl's death in 1990.

Rick Behari, a spokesman for Netflix, said that the company had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, which manages the author's copyrights and trademarks.

When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout, Rick Behari, Netflix spokesman, via 'The New York Times'.

Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the story lines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text, Rick Behari, Netflix spokesman, via 'The New York Times'.

The effort to make Dahl's work more inclusive has reportedly prompted widespread criticism from literary figures and others.

'The Telegraph' reported that hundreds of words have been changed or removed from at least ten of the author's 19 children's books.

There are millions, probably, of his books in secondhand editions in school libraries and classrooms, Philip Pullman, Author of “His Dark Materials,” via the BBC .

What are you going to do about them?

All those words are still there.

You going to round up all the books and cross them out with a big black pen?, Philip Pullman, Author of “His Dark Materials,” via the BBC .

When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the prime minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn’t gobblefunk around with words, Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, via 'The New York Times'.

