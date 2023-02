Keir Starmer launches Labour's five national 'missions'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils five "missions" setting out his administration's objectives if he were to get into Number 10 Downing Street.

The five missions, which he says would look to "fix the fundamentals" and "restore pride and purpose" to Britain, will include securing the highest sustained growth in the G7 and building an NHS fit for the future.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn