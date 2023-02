Oscar-winner Helen Mirren reads poem at vigil for Ukraine

Oscar-winning actor Dame Helen Mirren reads out a poem at a vigil for Ukraine in London's Trafalgar Square.

The vigil is being held to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Report by Patelr.

