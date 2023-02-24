Rare Blizzard Warnings Issued in Southern California

On February 24, a large storm threatens rain, snow and a blizzard in California.

CNN reports that the news comes as another multiday winter storm weakens after dumping heavy snow and ice over a large swath of the country.

That initial storm left thousands of people in the Midwest without power.

For the first time ever, the National Weather Service in San Diego announced a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County mountains, with three to five feet of snow forecast.

This storm system will be unusually cold, and snow levels will be very low.

, National Weather Service, via CNN.

In fact, areas very close to the Pacific Coast and also into the interior valleys that are not accustomed to seeing snow, may see some accumulating snowfall, National Weather Service of San Diego, via CNN.

The approaching storm has placed over 20 million Californians under flood watches and another 30 million people in Southern California under high wind alerts.

CNN reports that the highest wind gusts in the affected areas could reach up to 75 miles per hour.

For Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, plan to hunker down and avoid travel.

, National Weather Service of San Diego, via CNN.

The worst impacts from flooding and blizzard conditions occur Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, when any non-essential or non-emergency travel should be postponed!, National Weather Service of San Diego, via CNN