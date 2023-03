Revenge "He saved my life once on a hunting trip" scene

Tony Scott, director of Top Gun, delivers another tale of a fighter pilot and a dangerous romance.

Kevin Costner plays a former ace attracted to the sultry wife (Madeline Stowe) of his powerful Mexican host (whose name, Tiburon, means shark in Spanish).

Anthony Quinn plays Tiburon, and Miguel Ferrer and Sally Kirkland are along for the ride in this sweaty saga of illicit love filmed on location in Mexico.