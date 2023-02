Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Oneindia News

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi.

He was being questioned by the central agency since morning.

#ManishSisodia #DelhiLiquorPolicyCase #ManishSisodiaArrested