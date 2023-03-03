NE elections: BJP wins in Nagaland & Tripura; reunites with NPP in Meghalaya | Oneindia News

The BJP has emerged victorious in the latest round of polls in three northeastern states.
Tripura and Nagaland under its belt with the help of allies, the party formed a government in Meghalaya with NPP.
#BJP #NortheastElection #ElectionResult2023
The BJP has emerged victorious in the latest round of polls in three northeastern states.
Tripura and Nagaland under its belt with the help of allies, the party formed a government in Meghalaya with NPP.
#BJP #NortheastElection #ElectionResult2023
The counting of votes is underway in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, and as per early trends, the BJP, part of the ruling..