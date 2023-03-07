French Workers Blockade Oil Refineries As They Protest Against Pension Reforms

The nation's largest union, CGT, urged protestors to "bring France to a halt" on March 7.

The protests are in opposition of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

This reform is unfair.

Macron offers tax gifts to companies ... he's got to stop coming down on the same people time after time, Aurelie Herkous, who works in public finance in the Normandy town of Pont Audemer, via Reuters.

People are fed up, they're exhausted, Jessica Trocme, a union leader in a Lidl supermarket, via Reuters.

In addition to schools, airports and trains being affected by the protests.

Total Energies was not able to receive shipments from its refineries.

However, the company said gas stations were highly stocked.

Our teams are mobilized to meet a demand that could be stronger than usual and we have additional logistical resources if necessary, Total Energies, via statement.

Philippe Martinez, CGT secretary general, said “that the mobilizations will continue and grow until the government listens to workers.”.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to gather at over 260 locations across France throughout the course of the day