Protests Erupt, Hundreds Detained After France Raises Retirement Age

On March 16, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that President Emmanuel Macron would use special constitutional powers to push through the proposed pension reform bill.

It was not expected to pass the National Assembly.

CNN reports that protests have taken place throughout France, and over 300 people have been detained so far.

Most of the arrests, 258, were made on March 16 in Paris.

On March 17, demonstrators blocked Paris' ring road in protest.

Some garbage workers have gone on strike, leaving the streets of Paris filled with trash.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would direct police to force some of them to return to work.

I respect the strike of the garbage collectors, however, what is not acceptable is unsanitary conditions, Gerald Darmanin, Interior Minister, via statement.

The French government maintains that raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 is necessary to safeguard pensions.

If we don’t do [the reforms] today, it’s much more brutal measures that we will have to do in future, Gabriel Attal, Budget Minister, via statement