Taylor Swift and Pink to Be Honored at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Pink to Be Honored , at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Taylor Swift and Pink to Be Honored , at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award on March 27.

Previous recipients include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and more.

Previous recipients include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and more.

Previous recipients include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and more.

Pink will accept the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Jennifer Lopez took home that award last year.

The award show's first round of performers were also revealed on March 7.

They include Kelly Clarkson, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo.

They include Kelly Clarkson, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo.

Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Pink and Muni Long.

Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Pink and Muni Long.

Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Pink and Muni Long.

Coldplay will put on a live performance from Brazil.

Nominees for this year's award show include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Taylor Swift.

Nominees for this year's award show include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Taylor Swift.

Nominees for this year's award show include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Taylor Swift.

Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more.

Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more.

Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more