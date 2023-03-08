Labour: Gary Lineker's comments were wrong

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper responds to the BBC's Gary Lineker's likening of the new migrant bill to Nazi Germany saying; "I don't agree with what he said or think it was the right thing to say" and that it's a "matter for the BBC".

This comes as the government have branded the BBC presenter's remarks "inflammatory" and "out of step with public opinion" with reports suggesting the BBC will "remind" Lineker of his responsibilities as a member of staff Report by Nelsonr.

