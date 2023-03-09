Labour calls for investigation into Tory MP

Labour calls for a "thorough" investigation into the Health Select Committee Chair, Steve Brine after leaked WhatsApp messages suggest he could have breached lobbying rules by approaching the head of the NHS to convince them to hire anaesthetists through a recruitment company he worked for.

Chair of the Labour party Anneliese Dodds says this is another example of Conservative MPs who "think it was a different rule for them compared to the public" and that we "need to see him being investigated".

Report by Rowlandi.

