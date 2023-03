Amber alerts as spring snowfall causes disruption across UK

The Met Office issues amber and yellow weather warnings across much of the UK as heavy snow and ice cause travel disruption.

A temperature of -16C was recorded in northern Scotland overnight, Britain’s lowest March temperature for 13 years.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures are expected in all four nations until Friday.

Report by Jonesia.

