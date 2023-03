Labour on UK-France Summit: 'Returns agreement' a priority

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock says "the number one priority" for the Prime Minister today at the UK-France Summit, has to be "to get a returns agreement".

His comments come as Rishi Sunak is in Paris to hold talks about migrant boat crossings with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Report by Patelr.

