AUKUS: Biden to announce Australia submarine deal in San Diego

The secretly brokered AUKUS deal included the Australian government’s cancellation of a €61.5 billion contract for a French-built fleet of conventional submarines, which sparked a diplomatic row within the Western alliance that took months to mend.
The secretly brokered AUKUS deal included the Australian government’s cancellation of a €61.5 billion contract for a French-built fleet of conventional submarines, which sparked a diplomatic row within the Western alliance that took months to mend.
President Joe Biden is set to meet with two of America's closest allies to announce that Australia will purchase U.S.-manufactured,..
Anthony Albanese is in San Diego for a crucial meeting with AUKUS allies.