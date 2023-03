Covid-19: India sees single-day rise of over 500 cases for first time in 114 days | Oneindia News

Daily Covid cases cross 500 for the first time in 114 days in India; Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India’s Oscars win; 16 opposition parties meet to discuss Budget Session strategy; Indigo flight to Dubai makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport.

#India #CovidIndia #Oscars