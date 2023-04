The Super Mario Bros. Movie Final Trailer

In this final Super Mario Bros.

Movie trailer, Luigi (Charlie Day) is imprisoned inside of Bowser’s (Jack Black) castle.

Mario (Chris Pratt) and his friends Princess Peach (Anya-Taylor Joy), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and others go on a journey to save his brother Luigi and the world.

Check it out.