Hunt announces sweeping childcare reforms in Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a childcare support package that will offer up to 30 hours a week of free childcare for children as young as nine months in eligible households.

He also promised an increase in funding paid to nurseries providing free childcare under the hours offer, and an expansion in wrap-around care at the start and finish of the school day for parents with older children.

Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn