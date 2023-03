Punjab: Operation to arrest Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, internet suspended | Oneindia News

Internet services were snapped in Punjab after six associates of controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s team were arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday, sources told CNN-News18.Officials said there was a tense car chase involving Amritpal Singh’s team and the Punjab police, but Amritpal Singh may have escaped from the spot.

